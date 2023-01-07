McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.43. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $237.61 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

