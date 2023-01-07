Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,145 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,449.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,420.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,288.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,598.00.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.00.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

