Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

