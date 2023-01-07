Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $205,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,947,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,383.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -140.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,284.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,237.08. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,483.33.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

