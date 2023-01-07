Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 741.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $12,452,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daryl Kenningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 3.4 %

GPI opened at $185.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

