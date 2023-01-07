Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $3,672,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $360,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 45.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,655,192.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $81,117,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $180.35 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $241.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

