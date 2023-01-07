Morgan Stanley Boosts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €33.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from €27.00 ($28.72) to €33.00 ($35.11) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €36.00 ($38.30) to €26.00 ($27.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($36.17) to €31.00 ($32.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €42.00 ($44.68) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($29.79) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.94.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,049.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.65. Zalando has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.