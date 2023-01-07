Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $220.16, but opened at $212.30. Morningstar shares last traded at $213.06, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $927,823.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,685,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,491,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.63, for a total value of $2,435,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,513,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,026,558.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,611. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

