Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

