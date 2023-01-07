Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE C opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

