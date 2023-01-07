Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $104,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.36.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

