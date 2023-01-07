Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $53,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.30.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

