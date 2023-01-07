Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $101,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after buying an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $670,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,928,163.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,435. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

