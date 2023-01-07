Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $233.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $298.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Guggenheim cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

