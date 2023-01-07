NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,395 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 160,926 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.25% of NetApp worth $34,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,457 shares of company stock worth $603,765 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Recommended Stories

