New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 532,808 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.44% of New Relic worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,579,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,241,000 after acquiring an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after buying an additional 261,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,082.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,940 shares of company stock valued at $35,442,421 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $54.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.70. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.