Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

Newmont Stock Up 2.9 %

Newmont stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,150.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.