Nigel Goldsmith Sells 15,000 Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of Instem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.43), for a total value of £105,000 ($126,506.02).
Instem Stock Performance
Shares of LON INS opened at GBX 705 ($8.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 681.84. Instem plc has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($6.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($10.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8,812.50.
