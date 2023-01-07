Nigel Goldsmith Sells 15,000 Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of Instem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.43), for a total value of £105,000 ($126,506.02).

Instem Stock Performance

Shares of LON INS opened at GBX 705 ($8.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 687.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 681.84. Instem plc has a 52-week low of GBX 550 ($6.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 910 ($10.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £160.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8,812.50.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

