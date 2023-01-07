NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,139,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 54,372 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.31% of NOV worth $83,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 725.24 and a beta of 1.84.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.89%.

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

