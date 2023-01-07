OI Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 11th (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, January 11th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 11th.
OI Stock Performance
Shares of OIBRQ stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. OI has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
OI Company Profile
