Onex (TSE:ONEX) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$103.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

ONEX opened at C$64.58 on Thursday. Onex has a twelve month low of C$61.33 and a twelve month high of C$98.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.55.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

