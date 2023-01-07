Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 382 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Orca Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

