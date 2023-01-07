Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.91.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

