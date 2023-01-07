PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.6% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

