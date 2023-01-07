Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $63.60 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

