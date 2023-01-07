Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $59.11. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.36.
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
