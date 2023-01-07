Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.18, but opened at $59.11. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Performance Food Group shares last traded at $56.73, with a volume of 1,236 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $29,365.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 336,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,523,351 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

