Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €264.00 by Barclays

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €264.00 ($280.85) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €191.00 ($203.19) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($228.72) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €199.00 ($211.70) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

RI opened at €186.30 ($198.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €185.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €184.58. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($114.10) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($144.95).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

