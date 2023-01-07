Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Cut to €191.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €198.00 ($210.64) to €191.00 ($203.19) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pernod Ricard from €281.00 ($298.94) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pernod Ricard from €212.00 ($225.53) to €203.00 ($215.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.80.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

