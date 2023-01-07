Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

