Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 6.7 %

PLL opened at $51.68 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after acquiring an additional 421,236 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at $21,398,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

