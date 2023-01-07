Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC raised Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of PSKOF opened at 18.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 18.25. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a fifty-two week low of 18.25 and a fifty-two week high of 18.25.

About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

