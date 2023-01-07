PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of PowerUp Acquisition worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWUP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth $499,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth $166,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth $487,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PWUP opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

