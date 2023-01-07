Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after buying an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after buying an additional 1,069,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.17.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.