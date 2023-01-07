Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.6% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.9 %

ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $294.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

