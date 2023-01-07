ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €12.80 ($13.62) to €8.90 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.00 ($6.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($9.04) to €8.65 ($9.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media to €6.20 ($6.60) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PBSFY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.