Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,124 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.56% of Proto Labs worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 69,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 111,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Up 4.1 %

PRLB opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $736.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $121.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.