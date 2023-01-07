Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for EastGroup Properties’ current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 2.7 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $149.85 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.