Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $105.29, with a volume of 1804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.09.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Qualys Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
