Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $105.29, with a volume of 1804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.09.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $665,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,410.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,775 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.80.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.12 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

