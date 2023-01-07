Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 857,150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $24,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,757,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,609,000 after purchasing an additional 227,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,658,000 after buying an additional 144,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $155.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average of $138.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

