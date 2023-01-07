Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Down 7.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rapid7 traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. 3,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 951,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 23.6% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 21.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.2% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.