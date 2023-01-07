Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 210,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.43% of Globus Medical worth $25,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 665,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Globus Medical by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,075,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 110,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.94 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

