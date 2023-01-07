Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Teradyne worth $28,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Teradyne by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 36.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 4.7 %

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.24 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $167.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

