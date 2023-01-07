Raymond James & Associates Sells 384 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Texas Pacific Land worth $23,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $2,067.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.97. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $946.29 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,491.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2,030.95.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.