Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.70.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $386.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.43. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $237.61 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock worth $6,997,678. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.