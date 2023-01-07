Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.