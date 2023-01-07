Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.23 on Thursday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.20.

In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott bought 8,250 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also

