Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 550.52%.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.3 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 2.10. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90.

Institutional Trading of Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 315,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oramed Pharmaceuticals

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Rabinowitz sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $167,228.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,094.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

