ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $208.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.15.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,447. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

