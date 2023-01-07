Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REXR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $140,810,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,598.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,574,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,876 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $107,626,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

