Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 183,052 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $77,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,201,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,386 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,797.2% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 9,155,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,829,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE REXR opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

